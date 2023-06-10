Willoughby: A positive history of negatives

John Bowman glass plate negative photo from the early 1900s of an actor at the Wheeler.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

I have a family photo that dates to the time of the Civil War. There were many soldiers who had their pictures taken to send home to their anxious family. They were small but put into a thin, protective, closable container. Photographic prints then were made from glass plate negatives, the first wet plate one in 1851. By 1871, it shifted to dry glass plates with a gelatin emulsion of silver bromide. That was an improvement over wet plates that had to be prepared just before exposure.

The Library of Congress has a collection of 7,500 glass plate photos taken between 1855 and 1900. Most fit a standard — a quarter plate that was 3.25 by 4.25 inches, a half plate at 4.75 and 6.5 inches, and a full plate at 6.5 to 8.5 inches. Many of those photos were of the Civil War and were taken by or supervised by Mathew Brady.

One of the most famous photographers of the West, William Henry Jackson, photographed Aspen. He was the first to take a picture of Maroon Bells, for the USGS Hayden Survey, and later photographed the town in the 1880s-’90s. He often used an 8×10 glass plate negative camera, but he also used an 18×22 one, hard to carry around. It was a giant camera, but the resolution was a magnitude better.

The first photographer in Aspen, a Mr. Needles, arrived in 1881. Mr. Melville Reed from Leadville made trips to Aspen in 1882 selling pictures of Cooper and Galena streets for 50 cents (about $12 in today’s dollars). By 1885, there were two photographers, and the next year, a D.D. Burnham from Glenwood took and sold stereotypic photos (three dimensional).

The most prolific Aspen photographer was John Bowman. His father owned one of Aspen’s saloons. As a young man, beginning in 1893, John began experimenting with photography. In the early 1900s, The Aspen Times took greater interest in him, noting, “John Bowman is one of the crackerjack photographers in the city.”





His special talent was creating panorama photos that most recognized as the best way to show Aspen street scenes and broad views of the town. He had many shows of his work that were very popular.

The Aspen Historical Society has hundreds of his photos, all from glass plates, some of the best photos of the early 1900s, everything from panoramas to family portraits.

Dorothy Shaw and her husband, Judge Shaw, bought a number of abandoned houses and businesses in the 1940s. Dorothy was a collector: What some might call garbage and throw away, she relished.

She scrounged those buildings and then opened the first museum in Aspen to document its history in a building just west of the Wheeler. One of the troves of history were Bowman’s glass plate negatives that were turned over to the Aspen Historical Society.

Some locals, including my Uncle John Heron, had original prints of Bowmans’, mostly his popular panoramas, so they had been used in books about Aspen and were used in displays in the early days of the historical society. But the glass plates stayed in storage for a while.

When I was on the board in the 1970s, we discussed them, and because I was an amateur photographer with my own darkroom, I volunteered to try to make prints of them. I did not have a way of doing a direct print, so instead I photographed them with a 35mm camera. I then copied some of my prints into slides to use for the Aspen History classes I was teaching for Colorado Mountain College.

Aspen Historical Society was a low-budget, all-volunteer organization at the time — fortunately, the whole collection is now available in their archives.

The photo accompanying this column is my slide copy of one of my favorites of Bowman’s. I did it in a sepia version that was popular at the time he took photos, but not what it should be: a black and white print.

Bowman is not the only glass plate photographer in the Aspen Historical Society collection. There are also some from James “Horsethief” Kelley. His negatives were found in the family house, and his photographs are at the turn of the century like Bowman’s. You may have seen a collection of them in the book, “Kelley and His Camera,” that Janet Landry and Joan Lane did in 1973.

With our smart-phone cameras, we are documenting everything. What will people do with the proliferation of images a century from now? Aspen’s early photos only needed to have their negatives updated from glass to prints; what challenges will archivists have in the future?

Tim Willoughby’s family story parallels Aspen’s. He began sharing folklore while teaching at Aspen Country Day School and Colorado Mountain College. Now a tourist in his native town, he views it with historical perspective. Reach him at redmtn2@comcast.net .