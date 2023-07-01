Willoughby: 1968’s Fourth of July

Spectators at Sardy Field during the first Fourth of July Air Circus air show, 1968. An estimated 3,000 people attended the event, which featured Bill Skipper of Greeley and Charles Hall and Carl Fraker of Aspen. The Blue Ladies also had a fundraiser at the event. Related images and an article about the air show are in the Aspen Illustrated News on July 11, 1968 (page 5).

Aspen has many traditional Fourth of July events, but what were once annual ones have disappeared. Some from 1968 should elicit a few memories or, for those not around then, provide some “only in Aspen thoughts.”

What does a ski town do for the Fourth of July? Host a ski race. 1968 was the first annual Summer Slalom, hosted by USSA — United States Ski Association. It was staged above timberline in the permanent snowfield in Montezuma Basin. A hundred racers and spectators showed up. At that time, there was a summer ski racer training program in the basin.

Winners in different classes were awarded trophies. Junior winners included: Barbara Macintyre, Jean Dahlberg, Chris Moulton, Larry Brooks, Joe Holgate, Terry Thompson, Ted Marolt, and Dan Estes.

Golfers had an event, too. The Aspen Municipal Golf Course held a men’s and women’s “flag tournament.” Entrants paid $2, and the winner pocketed 40% of the pot. Each golfer planted a flag where their ball landed after they reached the number of strokes of par for the course, plus his/her handicap. The winner was the person who played the most holes within those strokes.

More traditional events included baseball games, parade, and the fireworks. Aspen had two American Legion baseball teams then who played five games over the Fourth of July weekend.





The fireworks were at 9 p.m. in Wagner Park. Fire Chief Clyde Clymer was excited because the department scored more of the 24-inch mortars that boosted the fireworks to even greater heights. The fire department had an annual Fireman’s Ball at the Elks Club, but since all the volunteers were busy putting on the fireworks display on the 4th, they held the ball on the 6th.

Youth was more involved in the festivities in those years. The Aspen Boy Scouts made the rounds of Aspen’s businesses imploring their “Show Your Colors” campaign to fly flags on the 4th.

The grandest event in 1968 was the first Fourth of July Air Circus. It was organized by Monarch Aviation and attracted around 3,000 for the day’s events at Sardy Field.

For 2 cents per pound of your weight, you could go for a 15-minute flight in a single-engine, six-passenger Cessna.

For $5, you could take an introductory flying lesson where you actually got to pilot the plane for a while. Proceeds for the plane trips as well as hot dog and lemonade sales went to the hospital Blue Ladies, who provided the refreshments.

Spectator events were the big draw. An aerobat, Jim Cullen of Denver, did aerial acrobatics with his World War II trainer plane. There was a smoke flight, leaving smoke trails, by Bill Skipper from Greeley. Aspen local Carl Fraker, who was a commercial airlines pilot, demonstrated loops and spins in a glider at 3,000 feet above the ground. Helicopters flew in, and locals could examine their interiors. Sky divers filled the air.

Aspen’s Fourth of July always had attracting visitors as a goal. But in 1968, the emphasis was primarily a locals’ celebration with hometown participation.

Tim Willoughby’s family story parallels Aspen’s. He began sharing folklore while teaching at Aspen Country Day School and Colorado Mountain College. Now a tourist in his native town, he views it with historical perspective. Reach him at redmtn2@comcast.net .