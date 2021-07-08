Willits performance series opens Saturday

Konverjdans will join locally based performers for a new ballet at Saturdays at Seven in Willits on July 17. Sergio Carrasco



The Arts Campus at Willits will launch its Saturdays at Seven series this weekend, hosting free weekly performances through the end of August on the lawn outside of The Contemporary.

Saturday’s concert features Ecuadorian pop singer Neoma performing in Spanish and English.

The following weekend, July 17, will be a ballet performance by the Brooklyn-based Konveridans with locally based Dance Initiative, poet Bianca Godina, former Aspen Santa Fe Ballet dancer Katherine Bolaños and musician MinTze Wu, with costumes by Carbondale-based textile artist Katie Browne.

Young people in the Dance Initiative kids’ summer camp will open the show.

The series continues with indie rock band South of France (July 24), Colorado icons The Samples (July 31), country band Extra Gold (Aug. 7), the Basalsa dance party (Aug. 14), bilingual rock and blues band iZCALLi (Aug. 21) and indie folk duo The Brother Brothers (Aug. 28).

“The time has come to invite the public to The Contemporary so we can all start writing the next chapter of live performances in the midvalley,” executive director Ryan Honey said in an announcement. “The lineup for our free concerts is incredible, and the entire TACAW team can’t wait to bring our community back together. This summer series is the start of something special at The Contemporary.”

The performing arts center remains under construction, with a grand opening of indoor events scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25.