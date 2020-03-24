William Infante has experience Basalt needs

“It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” — Charles Darwin

It is because Basalt so wholeheartedly needs change in governance that I endorse Bill Infante for mayor of Basalt. Never mind that Bill’s career has, for the past 20 years, spanned continents working in both the private and public sector. Never mind that the lion’s share of his career was spent, in the macrocosm, supporting Ministries of Interior, Ministries of Finance and Central Banks adopt the systems and controls to promote accountable, transparent governance. That meant building the budget systems, the debt-management systems and the tax and fiscal systems that funded government while protecting taxpayers’ interests. Skill-sets that are just as critical in our microcosm to create good governance, transparency and resilience.

The above, however, is not the most important reason to vote for Bill. This is: Working closely with the WHO in Western Europe, he rallied support from the UN system to address the H1N1 (swine flu) threat in 2009-10. How fortunate we are to have someone living in Basalt, who has dealt with global epidemics, and who is now a candidate for Mayor.

Lynne Mace

El Jebel