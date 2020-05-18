Wildwood put-in rule changes proposed

Fans of the North Star Nature Preserve will have a chance to comment on new proposed U.S. Forest Service rules for the Wildwood put-in, which is on Forest Service property.

Officials at the White River National Forest want to prohibit dogs and glass at the put-in for the popular, flatwater float trip through the nature preserve, according to a Monday Forest Service press release. The proposal aligns the rules with those of the neighboring nature preserve, which is owned and managed by the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program.

“The consistency will also make it simpler for the public to stay in compliance with the regulations downstream of Wildwood,” said Kevin Warner, Aspen-Sopris District ranger.

To comment on the proposal, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58157. Comments must be received by June 15.