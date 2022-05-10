Wildland fire in Glenwood Canyon snuffed out

A crew of the Glenwood Springs Firefighters raft across the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon to access a small fire that broke out Tuesday near the railroad tracks on the south side of the interstate.

Fire crews worked quickly and successfully contained a blaze in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were mopping up by Tuesday evening and had kept the fire at about quarter-acre in size.

Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Greg Bak said the report came in at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The fire site is located south of the Colorado River near the railway pass, he said.

Glenwood Springs Fire crews head to a small wildland fire that broke out in Glenwood Canyon near MM 122 on Tuesday afternoon.

Wind gusts are currently 25-45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

“That’s certainly not going to help,” Bak said. “It’s going to be an issue, but our crews are on it, so that’s a positive note.”





BURN PERMITS CANCELED Due to dry conditions and high winds, all burn permits within Glenwood Springs and the Glenwood Springs Fire District are being placed on hold for the foreseeable future, Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Bak said.

