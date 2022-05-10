Wildland fire in Glenwood Canyon snuffed out
Fire crews worked quickly and successfully contained a blaze in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were mopping up by Tuesday evening and had kept the fire at about quarter-acre in size.
Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Greg Bak said the report came in at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The fire site is located south of the Colorado River near the railway pass, he said.
Wind gusts are currently 25-45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
“That’s certainly not going to help,” Bak said. “It’s going to be an issue, but our crews are on it, so that’s a positive note.”
BURN PERMITS CANCELED
Due to dry conditions and high winds, all burn permits within Glenwood Springs and the Glenwood Springs Fire District are being placed on hold for the foreseeable future, Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Bak said.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
