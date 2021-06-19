Wildland fire in Snowmass Canyon doesn’t move much overnight; crews spend Saturday circling fire
Helicopter spends morning making water drops, moving crews and gear
More than a dozen firefighters worked Saturday morning to contain the wildland fire that started Friday night in the Snowmass Canyon and did not grow much overnight.
Crews returned Saturday morning about 7 a.m. and, by mid-morning, 14 firefighters were on the steep hill north of Highway 82 working with hand tools directly around the fire and three small spot fires, said Alex Voshell, who is part of the U.S. Forest Service helicopter crew on scene.
A crew of four were at the operations center along Lower River Road north of Woody Creek, where a helicopter is stationed and making water drops and transporting firefighters and gear.
The fire, which was ignited by a lightning strike just after 5 p.m. Friday, was estimated at 0.6 acres as of 11:40 a.m., Voshell confirmed through the incident command center.
In addition to transporting gear and firefighters, the helicopter made 21 water drops Saturday morning after doing 16 Friday, said Voshell, who lives in Carbondale and is a longtime ski instructor in the winter. It was pausing drops late Saturday morning while ground crews worked on the fire line.
He estimated 5,300 gallons of water had been dropped in total, and they’ve been pulling it from a pond on a nearby ranch.
14 firefighters from @BLMFire and @roaringforkfire are gearing up this morning to fly in and continue fighting the #SnowmassCanyonFire. All roads are OPEN and there are NO evacuation or pre-evacuation orders in place. Please avoid using Lower River Road unless necessary. pic.twitter.com/T4WzbxnPmD— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) June 19, 2021
Early Saturday morning, six firefighters hiked up to the site, and another eight were flown in later to a landing area about a half-mile from the fire, Voshell said.
The pilot was flying in with a smaller water bucket so the crews could more easily target the flames Saturday, Voshell added.
“That lets us get water right on the fire,” he said.
Carl Hanley, a member of the incident command, said Saturday they will keep crews on the fire and said they would like to get it contained before the forecasted afternoon winds started. Most of western Colorado is under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. Saturday because of the threat of thunderstorms, high winds and low humidity.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority Division Chief Richard Cornelius said Friday night they were “fairly certain” the fire was started by a lightning strike.
This is developing story that will be updated.
