Wildfire near Wolcott grows fast, closes State Highway 131 from Highway 6 to Trough Road

A fire started Friday afternoon north of Wolcott in central Colorado. This photo was taken from the Wolcott post office.

Nate Peterson / Vail Daily

A fire Friday afternoon sparked north of Wolcott and grew quickly to more than 10 acres. The fire is burning in pinon, sage and juniper, and the wind is causing erratic fire behavior.

The fire, dubbed the Alkali Creek Fire, prompted a pre-evacuation notice for the Horse Mountain subdivision north and just west of Wolcott. Residents in the area should be prepared to leave immediately if told to do so. Residents who feel unsafe should leave. Don’t wait for instructions.

A call went out about 1 p.m. for air support. A helicopter was on scene as of 1:15 p.m. Two single engine air tankers and a large air tanker were en route to the scene.

Responding agencies include the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, the Gypsum Fire Protection District, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and the U.S Forest Service.

This story will be updated by the Vail Daily staff.