Wildfire crews gain ground on 220-acre blaze burning near Fruita

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say fire crews are making progress fighting a wildfire that has burned 220 acres near Interstate 70 in western Colorado.

The fire started Wednesday night on an island in the Colorado River and spread Thursday after winds picked up.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says the Skipper Island Fire was 100 percent contained north of I-70 near Fruita and 70 percent contained on the southside of the highway on Friday.

It’s believed to have been started by a campfire. It temporarily closed I-70 on Thursday and Friday morning.