Wildfire burning south of Glenwood Springs leads to evacuations

A brush fire broke out on the hillside above the Glenwood Springs Airport, burning toward the Four Mile Ranch subdivision.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The city of Glenwood Springs advises a wildfire that broke out near Four Mile Ranch around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday has led to multiple evacuations.

The Four Mile Ranch subdivision and lower Four Mile houses are being evacuated. “All evacuated residents should evacuate to the former Safeway parking lot at 2001 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs.”

As of 3:30 p.m., air tankers were in route from Grand Junction. Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Carbondale Fire Department, and local law enforcement agencies are all on scene.

The fire has been named the “Sunrise Court Fire.”