Wildfire burning in far eastern Pitkin County up Frying Pan Valley

Granite Lake area is noted by the red pinpoint. It is about 30 miles east of Basalt in Pitkin County.

Google maps

A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon near Granite Lake in the upper Frying Pan Valley east of Basalt and smoke is visible from the Roaring Fork Valley.

According to an alert sent from Pitkin County, the two-acre fire is burning in the White River National Forest, and the “Grand Junction Interagency Fire is aware and monitoring.”

Granite Lake is about 30 miles up the valley east of Basalt and in eastern Pitkin County. The area is due east of Aspen in the county.

This is a developing story that will be updated.