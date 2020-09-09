Wildfire breaks out up the Fryingpan just before snow arrives

Firefighters and power company crews respond to the scene of a wildfire beneath a transformer up the Fryingpan Valley on Tuesday. Snow moved in soon after and covered the burned swath.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue/courtesy photo

In another odd chapter to 2020, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue responded to two wildland fire reports up the Fryingpan Valley on Tuesday before the rain and snow rolled in.

The first incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. up the North Fork of the Fryingpan when gusty winds blew a tree against a power line. “There was evidence of it arcing,” fire chief Scott Thompson said.

There was a power outage in the vicinity but no fire resulted.

The second incident occurred at about 1:33 p.m. near McLaughlin Road when a fire broke out beneath a power transformer, Thompson said. The wind-whipped fire burned a swath about 40 feet wide by up to 150 feet long, he said. Firefighters were able to douse it with an assist from Mother Nature. The burn area was quickly covered by snow, Thompson said.