Widespread power outage affects thousands of Holy Cross Energy customers in Roaring Fork Valley

Holy Cross Energy officials are looking into an outage Monday morning that is impacting thousands of customers in the Roaring Fork Valley and other communities.

The outage occurred just before 9:30 a.m., and according to an outage map on Holy Cross Energy’s website over 12,000 customers in Pitkin County are without power.

Tyler Christoff, director of utilities for the city of Aspen, said Monday morning that an Excel Energy transmission line that feeds into the city’s electric grid as well as Holy Cross’ is down.



“Crews are working to restore power hopefully quickly to the community,” he said. “It’s a waiting game.”

There is currently no estimate time for power to be restored.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.