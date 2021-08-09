Which way to Cottonwood Pass? Garfield County commissioner wants traffic directed away from lower Cattle Creek

Colorado National Guard Specialist Rodriguez closes down Cottonwood Pass for a vehicle recovery around 11:30 on Monday morning. Use of National Guard resources for help with the impacts of the I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure due to recent mud and debris slides was authorized by executive order of Gov. Jared Polis last week.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A precursor to Tuesday’s joint discussion between Garfield and Eagle county commissioners about possible improvements to Cottonwood Pass has to do with access from the Glenwood Springs side.

Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said Monday he has received quite a bit of correspondence from residents of Cattle Creek Road (County Road 113) complaining about the constant flow of traffic from motorists headed up to Cottonwood Pass during the Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon closure due to mud slides in late July.

Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky.



“I don’t know how that became the main route,” Jankovsky said. “It would seem (CMC Road) would be a much better route. It’s a better road and not as narrow, and it has a stop light (at Colorado Highway 82).”

The combination of CMC Road (County Road 114) and Red Canyon Road (County Road 115) beyond the Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus comes out at the intersections of Cattle Creek and Coulter Creek roads, headed toward Cottonwood Pass Road (Road 10A) on the Eagle County side.

It is a bit longer, winding to the north past the CMC campus before angling back toward Cattle Creek. But, the road is wider and there are fewer houses close to the road, as is the case on lower Cattle Creek.

Given that Cottonwood Pass is likely to be a local alternate route to the Eagle Valley during the extended Interstate 70 closure through Glenwood Canyon, Jankovsky said better directional signs are also needed.

Jankovsky suggested placing signs along Highway 82 pointing Cottonwood Pass-bound traffic up CMC Road instead of Cattle Creek.

Coming from the Carbondale and Basalt area, he said the preferred access to Cottonwood would be Catherine Store Road (County Road 100), which also has a traffic signal at the Highway 82 intersection.

The joint Garfield/Eagle commissioners meeting is slated for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Garfield County Administration Building, 108 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs.

Earlier in the day, the Eagle County commissioners are slated to have a work session presentation about possible levels of improvement on Cottonwood Pass Road, including priorities for short-term projects.

“The short-term projects would help address sections with narrow road widths and/or limited sight distance that are most problematic,” according to a meeting agenda description.

Eagle County Board of County Commissioner meetings can be viewed live at http://www.ecgtv.com , or on Comcast channel 19 in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Information about livestreaming Garfield County Board of County Commissioners meetings can be found at garfield-county.com/board-commissioners/meetings/

