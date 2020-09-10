Which America to you believe in?

In recent remarks in a church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Joe Biden stated that the United States is a systemically racist country and has been so for four centuries, channeling the message of the 1619 Project.

The other night, my husband and I had dinner with several friends and the conversation turned to our backgrounds. All of us are descendants of immigrants, half from Eastern Europe. One of the group was from Poland, the daughter of Holocaust victims. My grandfather came to the United States almost 150 years ago from Ukraine, in order to escape conscription into the tsar’s army, a fate to which Ukrainian Jews were then subject. My husband’s family arrived on Ellis Island from Belarus for a better life more than a century ago. The father of yet another of our dinner partners emigrated from Denmark to escape a lifetime of poverty. He used to exclaim that he came to live in “heaven on earth.” All of us were raised with a sense of the benevolence of America, which we retain.

If you think the United States is systemically racist, as Joe Biden does, and that you need to apologize for the color of your skin, by all means vote Democrat. If you think that the United States represents freedom from oppression and poverty and you believe in the goodness of your fellow Americans, vote Republican.

Frieda Wallison

Old Snowmass