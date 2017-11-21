Where to feast on Thanksgiving in Aspen

Opening day is Thursday and sometimes after a day on the hill you really don't want to cook.

Or if you're in town for vacation and the oven is a little small for a turkey, let alone a Cornish game hen, you're covered.

Here is a list of restaurants to be thankful for being open on Thanksgiving and serving traditional fare (list courtesy of the Aspen Resort Chamber of Commerce and other sources):

Acquolina Trattoria

Special Thanksgiving menu

5 p.m. to close

970-925-8222 and acquolinaaspen.com

Ajax Tavern

6 to 9 p.m.

Traditional Thanksgiving dinner available

$34/guest

970-920-6334 and thelittlenell.com

Element 47

3 to 9 p.m.

Three-course Thanksgiving dinner

$99/guest with a $65 wine pairing option; $47/child

970-920-6330 and thelittlenell.com

Jimmy's, An American Restaurant & Bar

3 to 10 p.m.

Three-course Thanksgiving dinner

$48/person

970-925-6020 and jimmysaspen.com

Jimmy's Bodega

3 to 9 p.m.

Three-course Thanksgiving dinner

$48/person

970-710-2182 and jimmysbodega.com

Justice Snow's

Seatings at 2:30, 5 and 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving buffet

$55/person; $35 10 and younger

970-429-8192 and justicesnows.com

Hickory House

Annual Thanksgiving buffet

Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Donations only, all proceeds go to Mountain Rescue Aspen

970-925-2313 and hickoryhouseribs.com

Home Team BBQ

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thanksgiving buffet

$50/adult; $20 12-younger

970-236-2040 and hometeambbq.com

Prospect at Hotel Jerome

2 to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving day buffet

$110/adult; $39/child (10-younger)

970-429-7610 and hoteljerome.aubergeresorts.com

Chefs Club at St. Regis Aspen

3 to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving day buffet

$95/adult; $35/child (12-younger); 5-younger free

970-429-7373 and stregisaspen.com/festive

SNOWMASS

The Artisan

Thanksgiving prix fixe

$45/person

970-923-2427

Sage at Snowmass Club

4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. seatings

Thanksgiving buffet

$75 or $60/adult; $20/child (ages 5-12); 5-younger free

Reservations required by Wednesday

970-923-0923 or snowmassclub.com