Where to feast on Thanksgiving in Aspen
November 21, 2017
Opening day is Thursday and sometimes after a day on the hill you really don't want to cook.
Or if you're in town for vacation and the oven is a little small for a turkey, let alone a Cornish game hen, you're covered.
Here is a list of restaurants to be thankful for being open on Thanksgiving and serving traditional fare (list courtesy of the Aspen Resort Chamber of Commerce and other sources):
Acquolina Trattoria
Special Thanksgiving menu
5 p.m. to close
970-925-8222 and acquolinaaspen.com
Ajax Tavern
6 to 9 p.m.
Traditional Thanksgiving dinner available
$34/guest
970-920-6334 and thelittlenell.com
Element 47
3 to 9 p.m.
Three-course Thanksgiving dinner
$99/guest with a $65 wine pairing option; $47/child
970-920-6330 and thelittlenell.com
Jimmy's, An American Restaurant & Bar
3 to 10 p.m.
Three-course Thanksgiving dinner
$48/person
970-925-6020 and jimmysaspen.com
Jimmy's Bodega
3 to 9 p.m.
Three-course Thanksgiving dinner
$48/person
970-710-2182 and jimmysbodega.com
Justice Snow's
Seatings at 2:30, 5 and 7 p.m.
Thanksgiving buffet
$55/person; $35 10 and younger
970-429-8192 and justicesnows.com
Hickory House
Annual Thanksgiving buffet
Noon to 4:30 p.m.
Donations only, all proceeds go to Mountain Rescue Aspen
970-925-2313 and hickoryhouseribs.com
Home Team BBQ
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thanksgiving buffet
$50/adult; $20 12-younger
970-236-2040 and hometeambbq.com
Prospect at Hotel Jerome
2 to 8 p.m.
Thanksgiving day buffet
$110/adult; $39/child (10-younger)
970-429-7610 and hoteljerome.aubergeresorts.com
Chefs Club at St. Regis Aspen
3 to 8 p.m.
Thanksgiving day buffet
$95/adult; $35/child (12-younger); 5-younger free
970-429-7373 and stregisaspen.com/festive
SNOWMASS
The Artisan
Thanksgiving prix fixe
$45/person
970-923-2427
Sage at Snowmass Club
4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. seatings
Thanksgiving buffet
$75 or $60/adult; $20/child (ages 5-12); 5-younger free
Reservations required by Wednesday
970-923-0923 or snowmassclub.com