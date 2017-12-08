Where to celebrate the holidays this weekend in Aspen

Looking for some festive holiday cheer this weekend (Dec. 9-11)? There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the season in Aspen-Snowmass:

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

This Aspen holiday season favorite returns for four shows this weekend at the Aspen District Theatre.

Shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets: http://www.aspensantafeballet.com/performances/season-performance-pages/Nutcracker-Aspen.html

Letters to Santa

Already know what you want to ask Santa for Christmas? Make sure the big man gets your letter by dropping it off in his personal mailbox on the Snowmass Village Mall any time before Christmas.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Sugar Plum Tea Party

Held at the Hotel Jerome, this tea party gives attendees the opportunity to meet and take pictures with “Nutcracker” characters while enjoying chocolates, warm drinks, sweets and entertainment.

The event starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $30 and are available online: http://www.aspensantafeballet.com/support/special-events.html

The Little Nell’s fifth annual tree lighting

Hang out with Santa, his “reindeer” pups from the Aspen Animal Shelter and sing along with Aspen Middle School carolers as The Little Nell lights its Christmas tree Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is free and there will be complimentary cookies and hot cocoa.

Snowmass S’mores

Hang out by the fire and roast some s’mores at Base Village in Snowmass from 3 to 4:30 p.m.. S’more roasting is free and there are many fun and unique ingredients to chose from.

St. Regis Aspen Gingerbread House Unveiling

Gather in the lobby at the St. Regis on Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. to witness the big reveal of its 7-foot tall gingerbread house. Santa will be around for photos and visitors are invited to go inside the structure. The event is free and open to the public and includes hot cocoa and treats.

