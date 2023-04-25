Where the ideas for Ideas Festival come from

Katie Couric interviews Mary Louise Kelly, Erin McLaughlin and Erin Trieb about reporting from Ukraine at Aspen Ideas Fest in 2022.

May Selby

Have you ever wondered how the programming is put together for the Aspen Ideas Festival? The organizers of the festival explain in a blog: http://www.aspenideas.org/articles/how-we-build-the-aspen-ideas-festival . Here, we’re serving up slices by the theme.

The blog posted Tuesday delves into this year’s themes to give a behind-the-scenes look at how they create the program tracks that will guide seven days with some 300 speakers, 150 sessions, and 3,000 attendees.

The themes this summer: “Age of Uncertainty: Imagining a New World Order,” “The Mind,” “Powering the Future,” “The Edge of Intelligence,” “Driving the Economy Forward,” and “We the People.”

These themes change every year in response to the news of the world, the emerging challenges local and global, as well as inspiring the cutting-edge ideas.

Age of Uncertainty: Imagining a New World Order

The blog states: “The international arena is highly-unsettled with no end in sight to the war in Ukraine; China and Russia flexing their muscles around the globe; and questions surrounding the stability of liberal democracy where once it seemed certain. We think it’s critical to examine how global alliances are shifting and how the United States should navigate these rough waters.





“Plus — a hands-on workshop with Karen Brunwasser of FeelBeit , a Jerusalem-based community center, will explore art as a force for peace.”

