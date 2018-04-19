Where do the Aspen Mountain gondolas go? (video)

What exactly happens to the gondolas during the offseason?

The Silver Queen gondolas on Aspen Mountain were removed from the line Wednesday and stored in the barn at the top of the mountain.

According to retiring Aspen Mountain Manager Peter King, “We’ll be opening for summer on Saturday, May 26. Cabins will go back on line around Wednesday, May 23 so we can get crews up the hill to get ready for opening.”

Check out the process in this video!