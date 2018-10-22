When the fates collide

The fall offseason is often my favorite season of the year. Indian summer days and crisp nights make it perfect for hiking and biking, and then hunkering down at home sorting through gear for the season that lies ahead. And, usually, a weekend escape to the desert or city seems to button things up quite nicely.

But fate has a way of changing thing sometimes, and this is one of those times.

For a laundry list of reasons not worth sharing here, my fall offseason took a different turn. And while I could have buried my head under the pillow until the lifts opened and the winter season was on, I tried to embrace the fleeting fall moments I found myself outdoors. And, of course, I lived vicariously through others.

Take for, instance, our photographer Anna Stonehouse's float down the Green River in Utah. Her pictures made me feel like I was there. Or Dottie Wolcott our office manager's trip to Paris — I helped set up her international phone plan and could envision myself there on the Champs-Elysees (and perhaps this is what influenced me to say yes to hosting a French exchange student later this month?). And, of course, there's no better way to mask your real feelings than rooting for your kids' sports teams, loudly; thankfully, my son has given me some legit opportunities with football and hockey this fall.

But, as the weather begins to turn — and hopefully the tides of fate similarly turn (in my favor) — I am gearing up for winter. And since I wasn't able to ski or get out there last year —in yet another hit to my usual "glass is half full" attitude — I will be out there, a lot. So bring it on!

