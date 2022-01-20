Wheeler Opera House to stage CMC’s ‘Three Viewings’
Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will present two performances of “Three Viewings,” by Jeffrey Hatcher, at Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House on Jan. 29 and 30.
These encore performances of the 2021 CMC production that, due to COVID-19 health protocols, was performed virtually. This marks the show’s debut with a live audience.
“Three Viewings” focuses on Emil, an infatuated man played by Michael Monroney, who goes to extraordinary lengths to win a woman’s heart; Paige Ulmer, a jewelry thief named Mac with a hidden secret who reclaims a family heirloom; and Virginia, a widow played by Wendy Perkins, who confronts the repercussions of her late husband’s wheeling and dealing.
Directed by Brad Moore, “Three Viewings” will run Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. with a post-show conversation with the cast and crew. The Sunday, Jan. 30, show is at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $20, available at the Wheeler box office and AspenShowTix.com.
