Wheeler Opera House cancels New Year’s week events

Aspen’s historic Wheeler Opera House has canceled its events for this week due to surging levels of coronavirus infection in the area, the city-operated venue announced Sunday night.

“Due to the high levels of transmission in our community, the Wheeler has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone” a performance by stand-up comedian Kevin Nealon (Monday, Dec. 27), magician Justin Willman (Tuesday, Dec. 28) and musician John Oates with Guthrie Trapp (Wednesday, Dec. 29).

Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for their ticket purchases.

The lineup for the week – normally the busiest and most-attended of the year for the Wheeler – had already been lighter than usual due to virus concerns. The theater had already planned to go dark for New Year’s Eve.