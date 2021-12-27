Wheeler Opera House cancels New Year’s week events
Kevin Nealon, Justin Willman, John Oates performances are off due to the local virus surge
Aspen’s historic Wheeler Opera House has canceled its events for this week due to surging levels of coronavirus infection in the area, the city-operated venue announced Sunday night.
“Due to the high levels of transmission in our community, the Wheeler has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone” a performance by stand-up comedian Kevin Nealon (Monday, Dec. 27), magician Justin Willman (Tuesday, Dec. 28) and musician John Oates with Guthrie Trapp (Wednesday, Dec. 29).
Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for their ticket purchases.
The lineup for the week – normally the busiest and most-attended of the year for the Wheeler – had already been lighter than usual due to virus concerns. The theater had already planned to go dark for New Year’s Eve.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Wheeler Opera House cancels New Year’s week events
The Wheeler Opera House has canceled its New Year’s week performances “due to high levels of (coronavirus) transmission in our community.”