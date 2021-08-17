Wheeler announces return of ‘On the Rise’ series, Kathleen Madigan and magic show
The Wheeler Opera House has announced two fall concerts restarting its pre-pandemic “On the Rise” series along with December events featuring comedian Kathleen Madigan and magician Justin Willman.
Nashville-based indie-folk band Birdtalker will headline an “On the Rise” show on the Wheeler’s main stage Friday, Oct. 22, followed by singer-songwriter Susan Werner in the Vault lobby on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Tickets are $18 ($15 for Wheeler Wins members).
Stand-up comedian Madigan returns to the Wheeler on Dec. 18 ($35-$65). And Willman will perform his “Magic for Humans In Person” show on Dec. 28 ($30-$40).
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 24 at 10 a.m. at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). Pre-sale for local Wheeler Wins members began Tuesday.
“When I joined the Wheeler this past spring, I knew I had found a special place with a dedicated team that shares my passion for the arts,” stated Wheeler Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson.
Peterson, who joined the theater in the spring, said in the announcement that “many more” Wheeler-produced shows are in the works for the next nine months.
“We’ve all experienced changes outside of our control, but one thing has remained constant: our desire to create exceptional and memorable experiences in this beautiful historic opera house,” Peterson said in the announcement. “These four shows, featuring music, magic, and comedy were part of previous seasons’ planning, and we know many of you have looked forward to these performances.”
