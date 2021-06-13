 What’s the Big Deal: Woody Creek home snagged for $19.75 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Woody Creek home snagged for $19.75 million

120 Running Mare Road, Woody Creek (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $19.75 million

Date recorded: June 7, 2021

Buyer: Running Mare Ridge LLC

Seller: Running Mare Holdings LLC

Address: 120 Running Mare Road, Woody Creek

Neighborhood: Aspen River Valley Downs

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 2000; effective, 2001

Total heated area: 12,191 square feet

Lot size: 17.8 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $15,511,200

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,109,050

Property tax bill: $32,963

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

