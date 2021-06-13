What’s the Big Deal: Woody Creek home snagged for $19.75 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $19.75 million
Date recorded: June 7, 2021
Buyer: Running Mare Ridge LLC
Seller: Running Mare Holdings LLC
Address: 120 Running Mare Road, Woody Creek
Neighborhood: Aspen River Valley Downs
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 2000; effective, 2001
Total heated area: 12,191 square feet
Lot size: 17.8 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $15,511,200
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,109,050
Property tax bill: $32,963
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
