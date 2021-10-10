 What’s the Big Deal: West End home trades for $11.5 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: West End home trades for $11.5 million

News News |

622 W. Smuggler St. (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $11.5 million

Date recorded: Oct. 5

Buyer: 622 West Smuggler LLC (Colorado)

Seller: 622 W Smuggler LLC (Florida)


Address: 622 W. Smuggler St., Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2000, remodeled in 2004

Total heated area: 2,230 square feet

Lot size: 9,000 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $6,379,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $456,160

Property tax bill: $14,700.72

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more