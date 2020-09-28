 What’s the Big Deal: West End home sells for $15.25 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: West End home sells for $15.25 million

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $15.25 million

Date recorded: Sept. 24

Address: 209 E. Bleeker St.

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: 209 East Bleeker LLC

Seller: West End House LLC

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1888; effective, 1958

Total heated area: 1,544 square feet

Lot size: 6,000 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $4,488,700

Assessor’s office assessed value: $320,940

Property tax bill: $8,992

