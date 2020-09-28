What’s the Big Deal: West End home sells for $15.25 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $15.25 million
Date recorded: Sept. 24
Address: 209 E. Bleeker St.
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: 209 East Bleeker LLC
Seller: West End House LLC
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1888; effective, 1958
Total heated area: 1,544 square feet
Lot size: 6,000 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $4,488,700
Assessor’s office assessed value: $320,940
Property tax bill: $8,992
