 What’s the Big Deal: West End home changes ownership for $9.3 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: West End home changes ownership for $9.3 million

News News |

134 E. Bleeker St., Aspen (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)
134 E. Bleeker St., Aspen (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $9.3 million

Date recorded: July 12

Buyer: 134 E Bleeker LLC

Seller: Otis Real Estate Holdings LLC

Address: 134 E. Bleeker St., Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1992

Total heated area: 2,975 square feet

Lot size: 4,500 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $6,823,500

Assessor’s office assessed value: $487,880

Property tax bill: $15,518.84

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more