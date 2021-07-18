What’s the Big Deal: West End home changes ownership for $9.3 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $9.3 million
Date recorded: July 12
Buyer: 134 E Bleeker LLC
Seller: Otis Real Estate Holdings LLC
Address: 134 E. Bleeker St., Aspen
Neighborhood: West End
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1992
Total heated area: 2,975 square feet
Lot size: 4,500 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $6,823,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: $487,880
Property tax bill: $15,518.84
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
What’s the Big Deal: West End home changes ownership for $9.3 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.