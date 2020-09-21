 What’s the Big Deal: West End home changes ownership for $24 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: West End home changes ownership for $24 million

News News |

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $24 million

Date recorded: Sept. 18

Address: 310 Lake Ave.

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: Triangle Lake LLC (Los Angeles)

Seller: 301 Lake Avenue LLC (Boca Raton, Florida)

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1974, actual; 2008, effective

Total heated area: 8,655 square feet

Lot size: 9,820 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $21,292,400

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,522,400

Property tax bill: $54,390

