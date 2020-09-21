What’s the Big Deal: West End home changes ownership for $24 million
Price: $24 million
Date recorded: Sept. 18
Address: 310 Lake Ave.
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: Triangle Lake LLC (Los Angeles)
Seller: 301 Lake Avenue LLC (Boca Raton, Florida)
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1974, actual; 2008, effective
Total heated area: 8,655 square feet
Lot size: 9,820 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $21,292,400
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,522,400
Property tax bill: $54,390
