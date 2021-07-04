 What’s the Big Deal: West Buttermilk property fetches $20M | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: West Buttermilk property fetches $20M

News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $20 million

Date recorded: July 2

Buyer: 501 West Buttermilk LLC

Seller: Bryan and Emily Kelln Family Trust

Address: 501 W. Buttermilk Road

Neighborhood: Buttermilk

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 2006; effective, 2010

Total heated area: 7,707 square feet

Lot size: 31.7 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $12,969,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $927,350

Property tax bill: $30,994

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

