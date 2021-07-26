 What’s the Big Deal: West Buttermilk properties sell for $24 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: West Buttermilk properties sell for $24 million

1313 W. Buttermilk Road (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $24 million

Date recorded: July 21

Buyer: Scott Resnick

Seller: Placer Enterprises

Address: 1313 and 1333 W. Buttermilk Road

Neighborhood: West Buttermilk

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1979; effective, 1984

Total heated area: 1313 West Buttermilk, 7,855 square feet; 1333 West Buttermilk is undeveloped

Lot size: Both properties cover nearly 98 acres combined

Assessor’s office actual value: 1313 West Buttermilk, $12,755,200; 1333 W. Buttermilk Road, $5.3 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: 1313 West Buttermilk, $912,000; 1333 W. Buttermilk Road, $378,950

Property tax bill: 1313 West Buttermilk, $38,157; 1333 W. Buttermilk Road, $17,524

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

