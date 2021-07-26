What’s the Big Deal: West Buttermilk properties sell for $24 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $24 million
Date recorded: July 21
Buyer: Scott Resnick
Seller: Placer Enterprises
Address: 1313 and 1333 W. Buttermilk Road
Neighborhood: West Buttermilk
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1979; effective, 1984
Total heated area: 1313 West Buttermilk, 7,855 square feet; 1333 West Buttermilk is undeveloped
Lot size: Both properties cover nearly 98 acres combined
Assessor’s office actual value: 1313 West Buttermilk, $12,755,200; 1333 W. Buttermilk Road, $5.3 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: 1313 West Buttermilk, $912,000; 1333 W. Buttermilk Road, $378,950
Property tax bill: 1313 West Buttermilk, $38,157; 1333 W. Buttermilk Road, $17,524
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
