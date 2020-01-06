 What’s the Big Deal: Trusts turn $3.6M deal for Snowmass home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Trusts turn $3.6M deal for Snowmass home

News | January 6, 2020

1993 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $3.595 million

Date recorded: Dec. 30, 2019

Address: 1993 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village

Subdivision: Ridge Run

Buyer: Behnia Trusts

Seller: John Paugh Irrevocable Trusts

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2000

Lot size: 0.74 acre

Total heated area: 4,213 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $3,549,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $253,770

Property tax bill: $14,275

Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office

