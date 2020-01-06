What’s the Big Deal: Trusts turn $3.6M deal for Snowmass home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $3.595 million
Date recorded: Dec. 30, 2019
Address: 1993 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village
Subdivision: Ridge Run
Buyer: Behnia Trusts
Seller: John Paugh Irrevocable Trusts
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2000
Lot size: 0.74 acre
Total heated area: 4,213 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $3,549,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $253,770
Property tax bill: $14,275
Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office
