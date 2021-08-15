 What’s the Big Deal: Top of Mill home hauls in $25.5 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Top of Mill home hauls in $25.5 million

917 S. Mill St., Aspen (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $25.5 million

Date recorded: Aug. 12

Buyer: 917 S Mill LLC

Seller: DLH Aspen Mill LLC

Address: 917 S. Mill St., Aspen

Subdivision: Top of Mill

Property type: Single family

Year built: 2016

Total heated area: 6,578 square feet

Lot size: 4,750 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $20,524,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,467,530

Property tax bill: $48,094

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

