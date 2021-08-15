What’s the Big Deal: Top of Mill home hauls in $25.5 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $25.5 million
Date recorded: Aug. 12
Buyer: 917 S Mill LLC
Seller: DLH Aspen Mill LLC
Address: 917 S. Mill St., Aspen
Subdivision: Top of Mill
Property type: Single family
Year built: 2016
Total heated area: 6,578 square feet
Lot size: 4,750 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $20,524,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,467,530
Property tax bill: $48,094
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
What’s the Big Deal: Top of Mill home hauls in $25.5 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.