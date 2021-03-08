 What’s the Big Deal: Tiehack home sells for $12 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Tiehack home sells for $12 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $12 million

Date recorded: March 5

Buyer: James Bucher, trustee; Joel Montgomery, trustee; Richard H Montgomery Trust

Seller: Richard Montgomery III, trustee; Richard Montgomery III Trust

Address: 1500 Tiehack Road

Neighborhood: Skyview, Buttermilk

Property type: Single-family reisdential

Year built: 2007-08

Total heated area: 11,959 square feet

Lot size: 3.4 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $11,032,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $788,810

Property tax bill: $24,399

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

