What’s the Big Deal: Tiehack home sells for $12 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $12 million
Date recorded: March 5
Buyer: James Bucher, trustee; Joel Montgomery, trustee; Richard H Montgomery Trust
Seller: Richard Montgomery III, trustee; Richard Montgomery III Trust
Address: 1500 Tiehack Road
Neighborhood: Skyview, Buttermilk
Property type: Single-family reisdential
Year built: 2007-08
Total heated area: 11,959 square feet
Lot size: 3.4 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $11,032,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $788,810
Property tax bill: $24,399
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
This 11,959 square-foot home sold for $12 million, making it the most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office last week.