What’s the Big Deal: Southern LLCs make $24 million transaction for Aspen home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $24 million
Date recorded: Aug. 7
Address: 651 Pfister Drive
Neighborhood: Maroon Creek Club
Buyer: Aspen Point Properties (San Antonio, Texas)
Seller: Jackson 43 Investments (Jackson, Mississippi)
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 13,118 square feet
Lot size: 3.1 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $15,954,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,140,710
Property tax bill: $40,754
