 What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass ranch sells for $7.2 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass ranch sells for $7.2 million

Staff report
7850 Snowmass Creek Rd.
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office/courtesy photo

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $7.2 million

Date recorded: July 2

Address: 7850 and 7848 Snowmass Creek Rd.

Subdivision: Perry Christensen

Buyer: CH4 Aspen Ranch LLC

Seller: Henry Ranch I LLC/Henry Ranch III LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2000, actual; 2000, effective

Total heated area: 2,504 square feet

Lot size: 46.6 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $2.9 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $207,350

