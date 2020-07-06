What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass ranch sells for $7.2 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $7.2 million
Date recorded: July 2
Address: 7850 and 7848 Snowmass Creek Rd.
Subdivision: Perry Christensen
Support Local Journalism
Buyer: CH4 Aspen Ranch LLC
Seller: Henry Ranch I LLC/Henry Ranch III LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2000, actual; 2000, effective
Total heated area: 2,504 square feet
Lot size: 46.6 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $2.9 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $207,350
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User