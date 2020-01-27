What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home, horse ranch fetch $12.25 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $12.25 million
Date recorded: Jan. 21
Address: 50 E. River Ranch Road, Snowmass
Neighborhood: Aspen River Valley Ranches
Buyer: Meanwhile Ranch LLC; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Seller: Galardi Group Development LLC; Irvine, California
Property type: Residential
Total heated area of main residence: 12,000 square feet
Home details: Four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-baths, wine cellar, media/game room, separate bar area, two offices, a commercial grade kitchen,three-car garage)
Other amenities: 7,000-square-foot indoor facility with room for 12 horse stalls, separate three-stall barn,
Lot size: 56.35 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $10,447,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: $747,000
Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s and Clerk & Recorder’s offices; online real estate advertisements
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.