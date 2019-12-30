 What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Creek home goes for $6.75 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Creek home goes for $6.75 million

News | December 30, 2019

6458 Snowmass Creek Road
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $6.75 million

Date recorded: Dec. 26

Address: 6458 Snowmass Creek Road, Snowmass

Neighborhood: Capitol Creek

Buyer: Q4 Snowmass Ranch

Seller: Meg Goodman

Property type: Single-family residential

Actual year built: 1936

Effective year built: 1996

Last remodel: 2000

Total heated area: 3,038 square feet

Lot size: 29.6 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $3,548,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $253,700

Property tax bill: $18,253.20

Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s and Clerk & Recorder’s offices

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more