What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Creek home goes for $6.75 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $6.75 million
Date recorded: Dec. 26
Address: 6458 Snowmass Creek Road, Snowmass
Neighborhood: Capitol Creek
Buyer: Q4 Snowmass Ranch
Seller: Meg Goodman
Property type: Single-family residential
Actual year built: 1936
Effective year built: 1996
Last remodel: 2000
Total heated area: 3,038 square feet
Lot size: 29.6 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $3,548,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $253,700
Property tax bill: $18,253.20
Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s and Clerk & Recorder’s offices
