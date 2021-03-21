What’s the Big Deal: Silverlode home changes ownership for $7.6 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $7.6 million
Date recorded: March 16, 2021
Buyer: Matthew R Niemann Trust
Seller: Thomas Lewis
Address: 373 Silverlode Drive
Neighborhood: Cemetery Lane
Property type: Single-family residential
Total heated area: 5,491 square feet
Lot size: 21,765 square feet
Year built: Actual, 1997; effective, 2002; last remodel, 2009
Assessor’s office actual value: $5,831,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $416,980
Property tax bill: $15,02
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
