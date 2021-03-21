 What’s the Big Deal: Silverlode home changes ownership for $7.6 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Silverlode home changes ownership for $7.6 million

News News |

373 Silverlode Drive

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $7.6 million

Date recorded: March 16, 2021

Buyer: Matthew R Niemann Trust

Seller: Thomas Lewis

Address: 373 Silverlode Drive

Neighborhood: Cemetery Lane

Property type: Single-family residential

Total heated area: 5,491 square feet

Lot size: 21,765 square feet

Year built: Actual, 1997; effective, 2002; last remodel, 2009

Assessor’s office actual value: $5,831,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $416,980

Property tax bill: $15,02

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more