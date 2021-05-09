 What’s the Big Deal: Seller flips home for $31 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Seller flips home for $31 million

News News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

288 Willoughby Way (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

Price: $31 million

Date recorded: May 5

Buyer: RSPS Aspen LLC

Seller: Dovfam Aspen LLC

Address: 288 Willoughby Way

Neighborhood: Red Mountain

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2010

Total heated area: 8,798 square feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $25,241,500

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,804,770

Property tax bill: $61,388

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Worth noting: Buyer flipped home after purchasing it for $29,659,000 in December.

Support Local Journalism

