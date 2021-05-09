What’s the Big Deal: Seller flips home for $31 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $31 million
Date recorded: May 5
Buyer: RSPS Aspen LLC
Seller: Dovfam Aspen LLC
Address: 288 Willoughby Way
Neighborhood: Red Mountain
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2010
Total heated area: 8,798 square feet
Lot size: 1 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $25,241,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,804,770
Property tax bill: $61,388
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Worth noting: Buyer flipped home after purchasing it for $29,659,000 in December.
