What’s the Big Deal: Red Mtn home sells just shy of $13 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $12.95 million
Date recorded: Dec. 2
Buyer: HIKO20 LLC
Seller: 69 Herron LLC
Address: 69 Herron Hollow Road
Subdivision: Pitkin Green, lower Red Mountain
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: effective, 2000; last remodeled in 2010
Total heated area: 6,262 square feet
Lot size: 1 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $10.76 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $769,500
Property tax bill: $23,673
