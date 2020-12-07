 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mtn home sells just shy of $13 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Red Mtn home sells just shy of $13 million

News News |

69 Herron Hollow Road/Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $12.95 million

Date recorded: Dec. 2

Buyer: HIKO20 LLC

Seller: 69 Herron LLC

Address: 69 Herron Hollow Road

Subdivision: Pitkin Green, lower Red Mountain

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: effective, 2000; last remodeled in 2010

Total heated area: 6,262 square feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $10.76 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $769,500

Property tax bill: $23,673

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Business
See more