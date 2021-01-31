What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain the home of $27M sale
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $27,371,000
Date recorded: Jan. 29
Buyer: Vistajax LLC
Seller: RM Development LLC
Address: 12 Salvage Circle
Subdivision: Ridge of Red Mountain
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2020
Total heated area: 7,272 square feet
Lot size: 31,000 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $9,231,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $660,040
Property tax bill: $20,416
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
