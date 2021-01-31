 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain the home of $27M sale | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain the home of $27M sale

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $27,371,000

Date recorded: Jan. 29

Buyer: Vistajax LLC

Seller: RM Development LLC

Address: 12 Salvage Circle

Subdivision: Ridge of Red Mountain

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2020

Total heated area: 7,272 square feet

Lot size: 31,000 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $9,231,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $660,040

Property tax bill: $20,416

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

