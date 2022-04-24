What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home trades for $23.5 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $23.5 million
Date recorded: April 21
Buyer: Falcon Creek Properties LLC
Seller: Barset Equities LLC
Address: 287 Willoughby Way
Neighborhood: Red Mountain, Sunny Acres subdivision
Property type: Residential, single-family
Year built: 1996
Total heated area: 6,130 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths
Lot size: ¾ acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $16,233,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,160,710
Property tax bill: $35,624.52
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
