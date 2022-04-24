 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home trades for $23.5 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home trades for $23.5 million

News News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

287 Willoughby Way
Pitkin County Assesssor’s Office

Price: $23.5 million

Date recorded: April 21

Buyer: Falcon Creek Properties LLC

Seller: Barset Equities LLC


Address: 287 Willoughby Way

Neighborhood: Red Mountain, Sunny Acres subdivision

Property type: Residential, single-family

Year built: 1996

Total heated area: 6,130 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths

Lot size: ¾ acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $16,233,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,160,710

Property tax bill: $35,624.52

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more