What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home sells for $27 million



720 Willoughby Way
Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Because this item, which normally runs on a weekly basis, did not appear in the June 13 edition, we are publishing the most expensive real estate transaction from June 11 to 24.

Price: $27 million

Date recorded: July 9

Address: 720 Willoughby Way

Subdivision: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain

Buyer: Byron Allen

Seller: 720 Aspen Way LLC

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2015

Total heated area: 8,737 square feet

Lot size: 38,000 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $26,589,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,901,160

Property tax bill: $58,489.20

Worth noting: The buyer, Allen, owns Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios of Los Angeles.

