What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home sells for $27 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Because this item, which normally runs on a weekly basis, did not appear in the June 13 edition, we are publishing the most expensive real estate transaction from June 11 to 24.
Price: $27 million
Date recorded: July 9
Address: 720 Willoughby Way
Subdivision: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain
Buyer: Byron Allen
Seller: 720 Aspen Way LLC
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2015
Total heated area: 8,737 square feet
Lot size: 38,000 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $26,589,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,901,160
Property tax bill: $58,489.20
Worth noting: The buyer, Allen, owns Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios of Los Angeles.
