 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home changes ownership for $22.1 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home changes ownership for $22.1 million

109 Willoughby Way
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $22.1 million

Date recorded: Nov. 13

Address: 109 Willoughby Way

Neighborhood: Red Mountain/Troyer-Trousdale subdivision

Buyer: Ralphie LLC

Seller: The Ponds LLC

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1991; effective, 2000

Total heated area: 11,437 square feet

Lot size: 2.45 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $36,712,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: $2,624,910

Property tax bill: $80,755

Source: Offices of Pitkin County assessor and clerk/recorder

