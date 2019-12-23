 What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $27 million for Starwood home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $27 million for Starwood home

News | December 23, 2019

498 Eppley Drive
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $26.95 million

Date recorded: Dec. 19

Address: 498 Eppley Drive

Neighborhood: Starwood

Buyer: Christensen Financing LLC

Seller: Aspen Trust II LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Actual year built: 1979

Effective year built: 2010

Total heated area: 12,172 square feet

Lot size: 2.1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: 9,782,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $699,430

Property tax bill: $33,412

Source: Pitkin County’s Assessor’s and Clerk and Recorder’s offices

