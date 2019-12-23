What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $27 million for Starwood home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $26.95 million
Date recorded: Dec. 19
Address: 498 Eppley Drive
Neighborhood: Starwood
Buyer: Christensen Financing LLC
Seller: Aspen Trust II LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Actual year built: 1979
Effective year built: 2010
Total heated area: 12,172 square feet
Lot size: 2.1 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: 9,782,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $699,430
Property tax bill: $33,412
Source: Pitkin County’s Assessor’s and Clerk and Recorder’s offices
