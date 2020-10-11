 What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $23M for West End home | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $23M for West End home

News News |

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $22.995 million

Date recorded: Oct. 8

Address: 124 W. Hallam St.

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: Kasey Lemkin Trust; Todd Lemkin Trust

Seller: 308 Aspen Holding Co. LLC

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1890; effective, 2018

Total heated area: 6,917 square feet

Lot size: 6,011 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $13,367,800

Assessor’s office assessed value: $955,800

Property tax bill: $15,828

