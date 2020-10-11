What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $23M for West End home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $22.995 million
Date recorded: Oct. 8
Address: 124 W. Hallam St.
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: Kasey Lemkin Trust; Todd Lemkin Trust
Seller: 308 Aspen Holding Co. LLC
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1890; effective, 2018
Total heated area: 6,917 square feet
Lot size: 6,011 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $13,367,800
Assessor’s office assessed value: $955,800
Property tax bill: $15,828
