 What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Valley home sells for $6.4 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Valley home sells for $6.4 million

News News |

328 E. Lupine Drive, Aspen
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $6.4 million

Date recorded: April 6

Buyer: Redwood Village LP

Seller: Donald and Judith Wrigley


Address: 328 E. Lupine Drive, Aspen

Neighborhood: Mountain Valley

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1982; effective, 1983

Total heated area: 2,346 square feet

Lot size:1/3 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $2,765,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $197,720

Property tax bill: $5,916

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more