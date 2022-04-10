What’s the Big Deal: Mountain Valley home sells for $6.4 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $6.4 million
Date recorded: April 6
Buyer: Redwood Village LP
Seller: Donald and Judith Wrigley
Address: 328 E. Lupine Drive, Aspen
Neighborhood: Mountain Valley
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1982; effective, 1983
Total heated area: 2,346 square feet
Lot size:1/3 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $2,765,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $197,720
Property tax bill: $5,916
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
