What’s the Big Deal: Meadowood home sells for $18.275M
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $18.275 million
Date recorded: Feb.3
Buyer: Egg Paradise LLC
Seller: Michael Herd
Address: 180 Heather Lane
Neighborhood: Meadowood
Property type: Residential
Last remodel: 2016
Total heated area: 9,250 square feet
Lot size: 51,784 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $15,138,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,082,430
Property tax bill: $54,343
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
