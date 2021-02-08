 What’s the Big Deal: Meadowood home sells for $18.275M | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Meadowood home sells for $18.275M

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $18.275 million

Date recorded: Feb.3

Buyer: Egg Paradise LLC

Seller: Michael Herd

Address: 180 Heather Lane

Neighborhood: Meadowood

Property type: Residential

Last remodel: 2016

Total heated area: 9,250 square feet

Lot size: 51,784 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $15,138,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,082,430

Property tax bill: $54,343

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

