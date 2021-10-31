 What’s the Big Deal: Hotel Aspen sells for $37.5 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Hotel Aspen sells for $37.5 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $37.5 million

Date recorded: Oct. 29

Buyer: White Elephant Aspen LLC

Seller: Garmisch Lodging LLC


Address: 110 W. Main Street, Aspen

Property type: Lodging

Year built: 1985

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

 

