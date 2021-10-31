What’s the Big Deal: Hotel Aspen sells for $37.5 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $37.5 million
Date recorded: Oct. 29
Buyer: White Elephant Aspen LLC
Seller: Garmisch Lodging LLC
Address: 110 W. Main Street, Aspen
Property type: Lodging
Year built: 1985
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
