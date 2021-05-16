 What’s the Big Deal: Hecht house hauls in $40 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Hecht house hauls in $40 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $40 million

Date recorded: May 12

Buyer: Roluja LLC

Seller: TALC LLC (Nikos Hecht conveyed property to TALC LLC through special warranty deed dated May 7)

Address: 600 Owl Creek Ranch Road

Neighborhood: Owl Creek Ranch

Year built: 2005

Total heated area: Main house, 10,859 square feet; two smaller units comprise 712 and 741 square feet

Lot size: 60.8 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $19,876,400

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,440,080

Property tax bill: $52,672

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

