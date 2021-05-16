What’s the Big Deal: Hecht house hauls in $40 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $40 million
Date recorded: May 12
Buyer: Roluja LLC
Seller: TALC LLC (Nikos Hecht conveyed property to TALC LLC through special warranty deed dated May 7)
Address: 600 Owl Creek Ranch Road
Neighborhood: Owl Creek Ranch
Year built: 2005
Total heated area: Main house, 10,859 square feet; two smaller units comprise 712 and 741 square feet
Lot size: 60.8 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $19,876,400
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,440,080
Property tax bill: $52,672
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Redevelopment envisioned for prime site in Basalt
Redevelopment eyed for prime space in downtown Basalt. A land use application has been submitted to the town and it proposes 70 rental apartments and about 9,000 square feet of commercial space.